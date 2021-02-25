Video
Human chains protest journo killing in Noakhali

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A human chain was formed on the Khagrachhari Press Club premises in the town on Wednesday, demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Journalist Borhanuddin Muzakkir in Noakhali. photo: observer

A human chain was formed on the Khagrachhari Press Club premises in the town on Wednesday, demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Journalist Borhanuddin Muzakkir in Noakhali. photo: observer

Separate human chains were formed in Barishal and Khagrachhari on Wednesday demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Journalist Borhanuddin Muzakkir in Companiganj Upazila of Noakhali.
The speakers demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of the journalist.
Earlier, Journalist Borhanuddin Muzakkir who received bullet injuries during a clash between two rival groups at Basurhat in Companiganj Upazila of Noakhali on Friday died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 10:45pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment there.
Journalist Borhanuddin Muzakkir was the correspondent of Dainik Bangla Samachar and Barta Bazar Online News Portal. He was the son of Noab Ali of Char Pokira Union in Companiganj Upazila.
BARISHAL: A human chain was formed on the Sadar Road in the city at around 11am.
 Barishal Union of Journalist (BUJ) General Secretary (GS) Monirul Alam Swapon presided over the meeting.
Barishal Reporters' Unity President Nazrul Biswas, former president Shushanta Ghosh, GS Mithun Saha and Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barisal Press Club GS Kazi Miraj Mahmud, among others, spoke at the programme.
KHAGRACHHARI: A human chain was formed on the Khagrachhari Press Club premises in the district town on Wednesday.
Khagrachhari Press Club, Khagrachhari Union of Journalist (KUJ) Union and TV Journalist Association jointly organised the programme at around 11am.
KUJ President Pradip Chowdhury presided over the meeting.
Former president of KUJ Md Nurul Azam, Khagrachhari Press Club GS Abu Taher Muhammad, former GS Md Abu Daud and TV Journalist Association GS HM Prafulla, among others, spoke at the             programme.


