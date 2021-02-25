Man dies as mud falls on him at Ramgarh

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 24: A man died as mud fell on him while cutting a hill in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 38, son of late Farid Moulvi, was a resident of Kaladoba Samprupara Village in the upazila. He was a garments trader.

Police and local sources said Mizanur along with some day-labourers were cutting a hill nearby the house at around 12pm. At one stage, mud fell on him accidentally, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramgarh Police Station Md Shamsuzzaman confirmed the incident.







