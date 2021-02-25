Cauliflower prices fall drastically in Bogura retail markets



Cauliflowers being sold at Mahasthan Haat in Bogura. photo: observer

According to field sources, consumers' demand for the vegetable has declined in the last phase of the season.

In retail markets of the district, per three pieces of big size and four pieces of small size is selling at Tk 10.

Agriculture officers said, this year there has been bumper production of cauliflower for favourable weather; there were three times of farming of the cauliflower in the same field; growers were delighted to get fair prices.

They said production was good; one piece grew one kg to one and a half kg.

Assistant Agriculture Officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the district Farid Uddin said, this year cauliflower and cabbage were cultivated in 2,250 hectares (ha) of land in the district. These lands included 1,300 ha cauliflower and 950 ha cabbage.

He said, growers did not count losses as these were cultivated for three times in the same lands.

According to him, in the beginning of the season, cauliflower was selling at Tk 60-70 per kg; by the second phase, per kg was selling at Tk 40-50; and by the third phase or last phase, per three-piece of big size is now selling at Tk 10 on road.

At present, in the retail market, per kg is selling at Tk 10 and in the wholesale market at Tk 5. Per piece production cost stood at Tk 3-4.

Local varieties of these vegetables are no longer being cultivated; hybrid species are being farmed elsewhere. Growers are benefitting by farming the hybrid species like Snowball and Atlas.

Agriculture officials said, despite corona pandemic, farmers could have maintained bumper production and made active contribution to the economy of the country; consumers got relief as well.

Mahastan Haat in Bogura is full of cauliflower and cabbage and is well-known as wholesale Bazar. Traders are coming from different parts of the country to purchase.

A farmer Manik in Shibganj Upazila of the district said, they sold advance cauliflower at Tk 40 per kg in the wholesale market; production cost of per piece was Tk 4; and in the retail market of Narail town, per kg was sold at Tk 60.

Additional Deputy Director of the DAE Shahaduzzaman said, before the beginning of the winter season, farmers grew advance varieties of these vegetables firstly; by the mid-winter season, they grew again; and last they farmed these by the end of January.

According to official sources, per bigha cultivation cost ranged from Tk 14,00 to 18,000; per bigha production was 100 to 110 maunds.







