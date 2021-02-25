4 to die for killing man in Khulna

A court in Khulna on Monday sentenced four people to death in a killing case filed in 2007.

Md Zia Haidar, special court judge in Khulna, pronounced the verdict.

The condemned convicts are Shubhankor Roy, 24, Sudhabrindo Bala, 30, Amit Biswash, 28, and Dipankar Roy, 25. They are all residents of Dumuria Upazila of the district.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each and in default, they have to serve three more months in jail.

According to the case statement, Asmaul Morol alias Jibon, 28, a resident of Dumuria Upazila, went missing on October 19 in 2007. His body was found in Wabda area the following day.

Later, the deceased's brother filed a case with Dumuria Police Station accusing 12 people in this connection.

The trial began as police submitted the chargesheet on August 6, 2008.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Monday.

Eight other accused in the case got acquittal as the court found no evidence of their involvement in the murder.







