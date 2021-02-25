Video
Home Foreign News

86 dolphins found dead

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MAPUTO, Feb 24: Another 86 dolphins were found dead on Tuesday on an island off the coast of the southern African nation of Mozambique, the cause still unknown, the country's environment ministry said.
Dolphins had already been discovered dead on Sunday at the same location, and total of 111 marine mammals have been found by the authorities.
"The team from Bazaruto Archipelago National Park in Inhambane province found 86 lifeless dolphins on the west coast of Bazaruto Island," a ministry statement said.
The archipelago is located in the Mozambique Channel, between the Mozambican coast and Madagascar.    -AFP



