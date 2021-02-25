French mosque vandalized

PARIS, Feb 24: French Muslim organizations on Tuesday strongly condemned vandalism of an under-construction mosque in Strasbourg with Islamophobic graffiti.

The words, "No to Islam, go back to your village" were sprayed across the fence on the site of the Eyyub Sultan Mosque, which once completed will be Europe's largest Muslim place of worship.

In a video statement, the Milli Gorus Islamic Confederation (CIMG), the group overseeing construction of the mosque, expressed disappointment at the Islamophobic and racist message.

"There is no material damage but the symbolism is strong," said a tweet from the official handle of the mosque. -Anadolu Agency







