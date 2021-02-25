Video
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:20 AM
Home Foreign News

Hillary Clinton, Louise Penny to publish political thriller

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW YORK, Feb 24: Hillary Clinton is teaming up with the award-winning thriller author Louise Penny to write an "international political thriller" in which a secretary of state joins the administration of "a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage".
"State of Terror" will be on bookshelves on October 12, the publishers said, and will tell the story of a novice secretary of state serving in the administration of her political rival as a "series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray."
Although the book's blurb makes no explicit mention of Trump, whose "America First" policy reined in the United States' global leadership role, the book is set "after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage."
"Writing a thriller with Louise is a dream come true," Clinton said in a statement. "I've relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we're joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears."
For her part, Penny said that writing with Clinton was "an incredible experience, to get inside the State Department. Inside the White House. Inside the mind of the Secretary of State as high stake crises explode."
"Before we started, we talked about her time as Secretary of State. What was her worst nightmare? STATE OF TERROR is the answer," she said.
By venturing into fiction, the former first lady is following in the footsteps of her husband, former president Bill Clinton, who in June came out with a political novel, "The President's Daughter," written with bestselling thriller writer James Patterson.
They had co-authored another book in 2018 called "The President is Missing" about a terrorist cyberattack on the White House. It sold more than three million copies and is being adapted for television.
Penny is a bestselling author whose Inspector Armand Gamache books have been translated into 31 languages.
Penny said she would "never forget" that Clinton sent her a condolence letter after the death of her husband in September 2016, while she was also embroiled in the "political battle of the century". "It was an act of selflessness, of generosity, of kindness I'll never forget," Penny said. "And that does inspire me every day to try to be as kind to others as you've been to me."
Clinton signed a book deal reported to be worth $14m with Simon & Schuster for her memoir Hard Choices in 2014. She published another memoir, What Happened, with the publisher in 2017; the book sold 300,000 copies in the US in a week.    -AFP


