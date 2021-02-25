Video
Malaysia under fire after Myanmar deportation

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24: Malaysia's government faced mounting criticism from opposition MPs and rights groups Wednesday over its decision to deport over 1,000 Myanmar nationals in defiance of a court order.
The migrants, whom activists say include vulnerable asylum seekers, departed Tuesday on Myanmar navy ships from a Malaysian military base back to their homeland, just weeks after a coup.
Rights groups had fiercely criticised the plan, and hours before the deportation the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered it be temporarily halted to allow a legal challenge from activists.
But officials pushed ahead regardless, repatriating 1,086 migrants and offering no explanation as to why the court's instructions were ignored.
In a joint statement, four opposition lawmakers condemned the "inhumane" deportation and suggested government officials could be held in contempt for ignoring the legal ruling.
"This act... is a clear display that the Malaysian government does not respect the ongoing court process and has put Malaysia in a bad light on the human rights front," they said.
Amnesty International, one of the groups that challenged the deportation, said the government "owes an explanation to the people of Malaysia as to why they chose to defy the court order".
"These dangerous deportations have not been properly scrutinised and put individuals at grave risk," said Katrina Jorene Maliamauv, executive director of Amnesty's Malaysia office.
More than 100 migrants originally to be deported are believed to have been left behind, with officials offering no explanation as to why. On Wednesday the High Court ruled those remaining should be not sent back as NGOs challenge the            repatriation.    -AFP


