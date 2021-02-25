Video
Capitol rioters ‘came prepared for war’

Intel failures compounded US Capitol riot, senators hear

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

WASHINGTON, Feb 24: US Capitol security officials who were ousted in the wake of the 6 January attack on Congress have blamed intelligence failures for the breach. Testifying to a Senate committee, the officials said that the rioters "came prepared for war" with weapons, radios and climbing gear.
Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said he had prepared for a protest, not "a military-style coordinated assault". Four people died after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol. Three of the four officials testifying on Tuesday to the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee resigned in the immediate wake of the attack, in which one Capitol Police officer was killed.
Acting Washington DC police chief Robert Contee III told lawmakers, who are holding the first public hearing into the attack, that he was "stunned" by how long it took for the Pentagon to deploy National Guard troops to help quell the riots.
The deadly US Capitol riot on January 6 exposed devastating security and intelligence weaknesses, with military authorities reacting too slowly to calls for National Guard backup against an overwhelming mob, security officials told Congress Tuesday.
Among the most serious lapses revealed: the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent US Capitol Police a report on the eve of the unrest warning that extremists groups were coming to Washington "ready for war," but the document did not reach USCP leadership.
And lawmakers also heard that military officials had been "reluctant" to send troops to defend Congress, even when it was clear conditions at the Capitol had deteriorated.
In the first congressional hearing on the attack, police chiefs and the House and Senate sergeants at arms acknowledged they were blindsided by lack of intelligence and response coordination to the worst domestic insurrection since the Civil War.
In compelling testimony they painted a picture of officers badly outnumbered by armed and coordinated insurgents.
They pointed to a series of intelligence shortcomings about the threat level, including assessments of "remote" and "improbable" chances of major violence on January 6, even though extremist groups like the Proud Boys made clear they were coming to Washington that day to stir up trouble.
"No entity, including the FBI, provided any intelligence indicating that there would be a coordinated violent attack on the United States Capitol by thousands of well-equipped armed insurrectionists," a situation that left his officers woefully unprepared against a violent mob, said the US Capitol Police's then-chief Steven Sund.    -AFP


