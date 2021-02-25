Video
Biden admin rolls-back Trump-era citizenship test, reverts to 2008 version

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Feb 24: The Biden administration has announced to do away with the stringent Trump-era citizenship test and revert to the easier 2008 version, making the US naturalisation process more accessible to all eligible individuals.
The new process comes into effect on March 1, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a press release on Monday.
On December 1 last year, USCIS implemented a revised naturalisation civics test, called the 2020 civics test, as part of a decennial test review and update process.
The civics test is administered to applicants who apply for US citizenship through naturalisation and is one of the statutory requirements for naturalising. Applicants must demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the history, principles, and form of government of the United States.
The previous Trump administration had introduced some changes to the 2020 civics test. It increased the number of questions from 100 to 128 and the correct answers in the multiple-choice questions had political and ideological overtones.
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".
"This action is consistent with the framework of the Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems, which directs a comprehensive review of the naturalization process to eliminate barriers and make the process more accessible to all eligible individuals," it said.
USCIS aspires to make the process as accessible as possible as directed by President Joe Biden''s request to review the process thoroughly, it said.    -PTI


