Fate worse than Trump awaits Modi: Mamata

KOLKATA, Feb 24: Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the BJP over a CBI probe involving her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi using terms like "rioter" and demon.

Speaking from the same spot where Modi had campaigned two days ago for the approaching Bengal election, the Chief Minister also challenged the BJP to "arrest" 20 lakh Trinamool Congress workers in the state, including herself.

"Narendra Modi is the biggest rioter in the country," the West Bengal Chief Minister said, addressing a Trinamool Congress rally at Hooghly near Kolkata to campaign for the state election three months away. The rioter dig was viewed as a direct response to the "call money" taunt that the BJP uses for Trinamool.

She also proclaimed that a "worst fate" awaited the PM than Donald Trump, who lost his re-election bid in November. "I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and BJP will not be able to score a single goal," she declared.

Mamata Banerjee's sharp comments came a day after her nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira was questioned at home by the CBI in a case involving bribes taken from alleged coal mafia. Rujira Banerjee's sister was also questioned earlier.

"You can kill me, thrash me. But can you disrespect a woman? The daughter-in-law of my house? And call her coal thief," the Chief Minister railed. "You are calling our mothers and daughters coal thieves? You are hardly spotless. We know everything but I won't say anything as it is beneath me."

"The country is being ruled by demons). They will try to break our spine. They will infiltrate. They will grab Bengal. What do you want? Bengal to stay Bengal or whatever the BJP makes of it? Gujarat will not rule Bengal," Mamata thundered. -NDTV







