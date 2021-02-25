Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kings blow Sheikh Russel KC away in BPL

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

A crucial moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Sheikh Russel Krira in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football on Wednesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

A crucial moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Sheikh Russel Krira in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football on Wednesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Star-Studded Bashundhara Kings maintained their winning -run in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football when they blanked Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 4-0 goals in the one-sided affair held on Wednesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
Thanks to their Argentine forward Ra�l Becerra and Brazilian forward Robson who continued their prolific form in the league scoring two goals each in both halves to secure Kings' emphatic victory on the day.
In the day's match, Becerra opened an account scoring the first goal for Kings in the 23rd minute while Robson doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the holders in the 42nd minute of the match.
Becerra further widened the team's margin scoring his second and third goal for the league leaders in the 74th minute while Robson completed the winners' tally scoring his second and fourth goal for Kings in the 83rd minute of the match.
Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Sheikh Russel KC were totally off-colored on the day.
With the day's win, Bashundhara Kings extended their lead with 31 points from 11 matches while Sheikh Russel KC remained at their previous credit of 17 points from 10 outings.
Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Abahani Limited, Dhaka on Sunday (Feb 28) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) while Sheikh Russel KC will meet Uttar Baridhara Club on the same day at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
Thursday's matches: Arambagh Krira Sangha vs Bangladesh Police Football Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj at 3 pm while Brothers Union Club vs Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BNS at 4 pm.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern plot quarter-final course by routing Lazio
Giroud overhead kick gives Chelsea edge over Atletico
Excited Indian fans stream into world's biggest cricket stadium
Kings blow Sheikh Russel KC away in BPL
England collapse to 112 all out in India pink-ball Test
'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon held in Manikganj
Shakib, Tamim remain unsold in The Hundred draft
Saif comes from behind to beat Baridhara


Latest News
EU aims to create global Vaccine certificate
Man 'kills cousin' over a piece of land in Khulna
Axar, Rohit put India on top in pink-ball Test
Free blood grouping campaign in Nagaon’s Mohadevpur
Airlines in domestic routes see 80% business recovery
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
'Akash Tori' joins Biman's fleet
Indictment hearing in mountaineer Ratna hit-and-run case April 5
IGP 'kind enough', says BNP
Dhaka wants strategic relations with Washington
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
Ibrahim Khaled is no more
Nasir to take legal steps for spreading falsehood
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue
DU-affiliated colleges' students protest postponement of exams
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Postponement of exams: Nilkhet intersection blocked again
Dhaka, Washington to work together to overcome common challenges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft