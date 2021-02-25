Kings blow Sheikh Russel KC away in BPL



A crucial moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Sheikh Russel Krira in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football on Wednesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Thanks to their Argentine forward Ra�l Becerra and Brazilian forward Robson who continued their prolific form in the league scoring two goals each in both halves to secure Kings' emphatic victory on the day.

In the day's match, Becerra opened an account scoring the first goal for Kings in the 23rd minute while Robson doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the holders in the 42nd minute of the match.

Becerra further widened the team's margin scoring his second and third goal for the league leaders in the 74th minute while Robson completed the winners' tally scoring his second and fourth goal for Kings in the 83rd minute of the match.

Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Sheikh Russel KC were totally off-colored on the day.

With the day's win, Bashundhara Kings extended their lead with 31 points from 11 matches while Sheikh Russel KC remained at their previous credit of 17 points from 10 outings.

Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Abahani Limited, Dhaka on Sunday (Feb 28) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) while Sheikh Russel KC will meet Uttar Baridhara Club on the same day at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

Thursday's matches: Arambagh Krira Sangha vs Bangladesh Police Football Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj at 3 pm while Brothers Union Club vs Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BNS at 4 pm. -BSS







