'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon held in Manikganj

The "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2021?, was held on Wednesday here under the auspices of the 9th infantry division of Bangladesh Army with the assistance of Manikganj district administration.

Brigadier General Nazim Uddoula of 71 Mechanized Brigade was present in the function as the chief guest. The five killometre long race started at Manikganj Shaheed Miraj-Tapon Stadium and ended at the same venue crossing Manikganj bus-stand, Bazaar road, Shaheed Rafiq road, Thana road and SK Girls' School road.

Deputy Commissioner of Manikganj SM Ferdous, Additional SP Hafizur Rahman, Manikganj District Council Chairman Advocate Golam Mohiuddin, Manikganj Municipality Mayor Md Ramjan Ali and Manikganj District Sports Association Secretary Sudeb Saha, among others, were present on the occasion.

About 300 people of all walks of life participated in the race.

Shopkeeper Amit Hasan secured the first position, while Golam Rasul, a police, and football player Sohel Al Mamun secured the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Madina Group of Industries arranged the function and Major Santonu Raj Chowdhury coordinated the event. -BSS







