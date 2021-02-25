Video
Bangladesh Premier League

Saif comes from behind to beat Baridhara

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

Saif Sporting Club came from one goal behind to beat Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-1 margin on Wednesday in Bangladesh Premier League in Dhaka.
On the day, the Baridhara boys went ahead in the 21st minute following a counter attack. Uzbekistan midfielder Yevgeniy Kochnev, from the right edge of Saif's box, passed the ball to fellow midfielder Arif Hossain who with a flying cross sent the ball home competently.
Baridhara was near to double the lead in the 32nd minute. Egyptian striker Mostafa Mahmoud entered the box from the left side and dribbled pass a marker before taking a shot on which his fellow striker Rashedul Islam Shuvo tried to head yet the attempt was unsuccessful.
Saif Sporting Club unfortunately missed a equiliser in the 37th minute. The boys were given a corner. Uzbekistan midfielder Sirujiuddin Rakhmatullaev took the corner shot and Nigerian striker Ikechukwu Kenneth Ngwoke headed on the corner although the ball was bounced back from the sidebar.
Saif finally found the leveller one minute before the short whistle. Defender Yeasin Arafat from the midfield provided the ball to Nigerian midfielder John Okoli with a long through-pass and the foreigner quickly entered the box and beat the challenging custodian before hitting the net.
Saif boys went ahead in the 88th minute. Striker Rahim Uddin passed the ball to substitute midfielder Sazzad Hossain who found the net and helped the team break the deadlock to win the match.
Winning the match, Saif boys grabbed full three points and upped their point tally to 16 to place fifth on the point table.  


