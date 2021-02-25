Video
Tigers reach New Zealand to play white-ball crickets

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Team reached Christchurch at 2:45pm (New Zealand Time). photo:: screenshot

Players of Bangladesh national cricket reached in New Zealand on Wednesday. They will play three ICC World Cup Super League games followed by as many T20i matches against home team.
Long troop of Bangladesh, combining 20 cricketers and 15 staff and officials, reached Christchurch at 2:45pm (New Zealand local time), says a BCB twit.
After one week mandatory quarantine period, visitors will start seven-day long intra-squad practice. They will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown before starting international actions.
Tigers' made their last New Zealand trip in 2019 but returned home without completing the mission after deadliest attack at Mosque in Christchurch at the gazing spot of Bangladesh Cricket Team.
Bangladesh have no winning record in any format against New Zealand at their soil. Tigers took on Blackcaps for 13 ODIs and four T20i matches so far in New Zealand and lost all. Though Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal roared to break the jinx before departing home on Tuesday.
However, the ODI series will kick start on March 20 at Dunedin. The following matches slated for to take place on March 23 and 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly.  McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton are to host the T20 matches.





