16,612 get C-19 vaccines in Rangpur division on Wednesday

RANGPUR, Feb 24: A total of 16,612 people were immunised with the COVID-19 vaccines today raising the total number of vaccine recipients to 2,46,766 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

"Among the vaccine receivers, 10,153 were male and 6,459 female," Divisional Director (Health)

Dr. Md. Ahad Ali.

The total 2,46,766 citizens immunised so far with Covid-19 vaccines in the division include 1,61,062 males and 85,704 females.

"All vaccine recipient people are leading normal life without remarkable side effects though 65 of them experienced insignificant temporary adverse events for a few minutes following immunisation since February 7 last," Dr. Ali said.

The district-wise break-up of total 2,46,766 vaccine recipients now stands at 47,074 in Rangpur, 22,513 in Panchagarh, 33,450 in Nilphamari, 17,583 in Lalmonirhat, 22,634 in Kurigram, 27,339 in Thakurgaon, 53,080 in Dinajpur and 23,093 in Gaibandha.

Talking to BSS, Civil Surgeon of Rangpur Dr. Herambo Kumar Roy said he took the COVID-19 vaccines on the launching day of the vaccination campaign at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) on February 7 last.

"I felt no remarkable side effects so far," he added.

President of Rangpur district unit of Swechchasebak League Sirajul Islam Pramanik said he took the vaccine at RpMCH on February 15 last.

"I felt no side effects since taking the COVID-19 vaccines. I am feeling okay and working as usual to lead a normal life," he said, and suggested everyone take the vaccine without hesitation.

Sharifuzzaman Bulu, a senior journalist of Rangpur today told BSS that he took the COVID-19 vaccine at RpMCH on February 10 last and felt only negligible side effects for a few minutes.

The vaccine recipient citizens appreciated excellent management at the government hospitals for immunising registered citizens in a completely hassle-free manner in a festive atmosphere. -BSS