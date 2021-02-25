Video
IU gets three new assistant proctors

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
IU Correspondent

The authorities of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia have appointed three new assistant proctors on Wednesday.
The trios are - Associate Professor Dr M Shafikul Islam of Applied Nutrition and Food Technology, Associate Professor Dr M Murshid Alam of Management department and Associate Professor Joyassree Sen of Computer Science and Engineering department.
IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman told BSS that IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam appointed them to the post for the next one year.


