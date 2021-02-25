Video
150km trek from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar
Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 40
Four members of Chittagong University (CU) Rover Scout Group meet CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar on Wednesday after their 150km trek from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar. photo: observer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
