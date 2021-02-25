Woman killed in elephant attack in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, Feb 24: A verbally-impaired woman was killed as a herd of wild elephants attacked Puittarjhiri area under Lama upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 20. Officer-in-charge of Lama police station (investigation) Md Alamgir said a herd of wild elephants entered the village last night and destroyed a number of houses and uprooted trees.

Then, Rahima came out from her house in order to safe her, but an elephant attacked her, leaving her dead on the spot, the OC added.



