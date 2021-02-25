Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Woman killed in elephant attack in Bandarban

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BANDARBAN, Feb 24: A verbally-impaired woman was killed as a herd of wild elephants attacked Puittarjhiri area under Lama upazila on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 20. Officer-in-charge of Lama police station (investigation) Md Alamgir said a herd of wild elephants entered the village last night and destroyed a number of houses and uprooted trees.
Then, Rahima came out from her house in order to safe her, but an elephant attacked her, leaving her dead on the spot, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16,612 get C-19 vaccines in Rangpur division on Wednesday
IU gets three new assistant proctors
150km trek from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar
Woman killed in elephant attack in Bandarban
Countryside News
Asiatic 3Sixty welcomes new Chairman and Co-Chairman
Int’l Mother Language Day on Campuses
‘Deshoali’ dialect echoes in tea gardens


Latest News
EU aims to create global Vaccine certificate
Man 'kills cousin' over a piece of land in Khulna
Axar, Rohit put India on top in pink-ball Test
Free blood grouping campaign in Nagaon’s Mohadevpur
Airlines in domestic routes see 80% business recovery
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
'Akash Tori' joins Biman's fleet
Indictment hearing in mountaineer Ratna hit-and-run case April 5
IGP 'kind enough', says BNP
Dhaka wants strategic relations with Washington
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
Ibrahim Khaled is no more
Nasir to take legal steps for spreading falsehood
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue
DU-affiliated colleges' students protest postponement of exams
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Postponement of exams: Nilkhet intersection blocked again
Dhaka, Washington to work together to overcome common challenges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft