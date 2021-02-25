Video
UP member shot dead in Rangamati

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Feb 24: A Union Parishad member was gunned down in broad daylight by a gang of unknown assailants in Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila on Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Samar Bijay Chakma, 38, member of Ward No 1 in Rupkari Union.  He was a supporter of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) MN Larma faction. The assailants stormed into his office at Baghaichhari upazila parishad complex around 1:00pm and shot him dead, said Upazila Project Implementation Officer Nurbabi Sarker.
"Bijay was talking to me in my room about a project when two or three people stood outside the door and began peeking in. One of them entered the room and held a gun to his chest before shooting him. They fled the scene soon after the incident," Nurbabi said.
Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, Anwar Hossain Khan, officer- in- charge (OC) of Baghaichhari Police Station, said,
"The miscreants arrived in motorbikes. They fled the scene soon after the shooting," Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shariful Islam said.
Bijay was a member of PCJSS Juba Samity, according to Baghaichhari Upazila chairman Sudarshan Chakma, who is also a leader of PCJSS (MN-Larma           faction).



