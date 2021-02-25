Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BEIJING, Feb 24: A Chinese man has been ordered to pay his ex-wife almost $8,000 for years of unpaid housework, in a landmark divorce case that has sparked furious debate in China.
Under the country's new civil code, which came into effect this year, divorcing spouses have the right for the first time to request compensation if they bore more responsibilities at home.
Ex-wife Wang told the Beijing court that during five years of marriage she "looked after the child and managed household chores, while (her husband) Chen did not care about or participate in any other household affairs besides going to work". She filed a claim for extra compensation for housework and childcare duties, according to a February 4 court statement.
The court ruled that Wang had indeed taken on more household responsibilities and should receive 50,000 yuan ($7,700) plus sole child custody and an additional 2,000 yuan in alimony per month.
But after local media reported this week that Wang had appealed -- having originally requested 160,000 yuan compensation -- the ruling sparked widespread online debate over the value of women's unpaid domestic labour.
The trending hashtag "stay-at-home wife receives 50,000 yuan housework compensation" gained over 570 million views on the Twitter-like platform Weibo by Wednesday.
"Women should never be stay-at-home wives... when you divorce, you are left with nothing whatsoever. 50,000 yuan in housework compensation is bullshit," read one comment.
"A full-time nanny could cost more than this for half a year, are women's youth and feelings this cheap?" read another.
The amount reflected the length of time the couple were married plus "the effort Wang put into housework, Chen's income and the local cost of living," according to one of the judges, quoted Monday in local media.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has estimated that Chinese women spend nearly four hours doing unpaid labour daily -- 2.5 times that of men and higher than the average.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UP member shot dead in Rangamati
Rampant unplanned urbanisation in Dhaka city has left very little space
Army personnel cleaning the premise of the memorial
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling
CPA to begin eviction drive at Laldiarchar on March 1
Regent’s Shahed indicted for possessing counterfeit money
BD-Japan third FOC today
HC verdict in graft case against Haji Salim Mar 9


Latest News
EU aims to create global Vaccine certificate
Man 'kills cousin' over a piece of land in Khulna
Axar, Rohit put India on top in pink-ball Test
Free blood grouping campaign in Nagaon’s Mohadevpur
Airlines in domestic routes see 80% business recovery
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
'Akash Tori' joins Biman's fleet
Indictment hearing in mountaineer Ratna hit-and-run case April 5
IGP 'kind enough', says BNP
Dhaka wants strategic relations with Washington
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
Ibrahim Khaled is no more
Nasir to take legal steps for spreading falsehood
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue
DU-affiliated colleges' students protest postponement of exams
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Postponement of exams: Nilkhet intersection blocked again
Dhaka, Washington to work together to overcome common challenges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft