Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:18 AM
CPA to begin eviction drive at Laldiarchar on March 1

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 24: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will begin the eviction drive at Laldiarchar on March 1 to set up a multi-purpose terminal there.
The CPA has already issued notices to the illegal occupants of Ladiar Char.
Zillur Rahman, Estate Officer of CPA, told the Daily Observer that a total of 1700 illegal occupants have been living over 52 acres of land. He said a total of 300 illegal occupants  were evicted to free 20 acres of land  in July 2019.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, while visiting Chattogram on Wednesday, told Journalists that a list of the vested quarters, who had rented the CPA land to people illegally, has been prepared. He said the action will be taken against them.
The CPA will launch the eviction drive to construct a container terminal styled, 'Laldia Multi-purpose Terminal' under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in order to enhance the container handling capacity of the country's premier maritime port.
 It has taken up around Tk 3000 crore he project on 52 acres of land at Laldia at the estuary of the Karnaphuli River.
The project will be funded by the five members of a consortium with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB).  The project involves the construction of bulk cargo and container handling terminal including the construction of berths, storage facilities, loading and unloading facilities, an administrative space and the installation of equipment with safety and security systems.  
The new Laldia Multi-purpose Terminal will be equipped with two berths for the handling of containers from geared ships as well as two berths for the handling of dry bulk and break bulk general cargo.  The project will be implemented within 36 months.
India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Dubai-based company DP World, Frech company Bolloré SA, Baijing's CHaina Harbour and Engineering Company Ltd and Singapore's Global Port Services have been shortlisted for building the Laldia Terminal.
The Laldia Terminal will have the handling capacity of 3 lakh Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit or TEUs of container per year.


« PreviousNext »

