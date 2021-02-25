Regent’s Shahed indicted for possessing counterfeit money

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim and its Managing Director Masud Parvez in a case filed for possessing counterfeit money.

Judge Robiul Alam, of 3rd Metropolitan Session Judge Court framed charges and fixed March 15 for beginning trial of the case, said PP Salauddin Hawlader.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahed, charged with a series of fraud, including fake COVID-19 test reports issued by Regent Hospital, when he was reportedly trying to flee to India by a boat on July 16 ,last year.

He has since been implicated in more than 100 cases, with the charges ranging from fraudulence, possession of illegal arms and involvement in the drug trade.

After his arrest, a team of RAB conducted a drive in an office of Regent Hospital residence at Uttara where RAB recovered 1,46,000 counterfeit Bangladeshi currencies.

Officer RAB-1 Mojibor Rahman of RAB-1 filed a case Uttara West Police Station in this connection.







