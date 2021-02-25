Video
Thursday, 25 February, 2021
BD-Japan third FOC today

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

The third Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and Japan will be held today (Thursday) .
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Japanese senior Deputy Foreign Minister Hiroshi Suzuki will lead the meeting from Dhaka and Tokyo through  video conferencing.
The meeting will also fix the date of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries to utilize the enormous scope of the two friendly countries for mutual benefit.
 "Bangladesh will seek Japanese strong support to repatriate Rohingyas to their homeland and discuss all other issues to enhance cooperation between the two countries," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said. "Now Bangladesh and Japan are working towards strategic partnership to reach even higher level of bilateral relationship," he added. This was part of the "comprehensive partnership" that Dhaka and Tokyo had embarked earlier, he said.
Officials see this initiative as a "significant step forward" in the relations, as Tokyo will discuss with Dhaka "not only bilateral issues, but also issues of regional and global interest". According to the Foreign Ministry, Bangladesh-Japan are engaged in Public-Private Economic Dialogue for strengthening business and investment ties and a special Export Processing Zone is being set up at Araihazar for the Japanese investors.
"The Japanese manufacturers have been seeking lower labour costs and supply-chain diversification by moving some output out of China for years as wages rose and infrastructure in countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh improved. However, we want to tap the opportunity," a senior official said.


