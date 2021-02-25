Video
HC verdict in graft case against Haji Salim Mar 9

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday set March 9 to deliver its verdict on the appeal of Haji Mohammad Salim MP, who challenged a lower court verdict that sentenced him to 13 years' imprisonment in a corruption case.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq fixed the date after concluding the hearing on the appeal.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) while senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder and Syed Ahmed Raza placed argument for Haji Selim and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin along with Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdaus represented the State. Earlier, on January 31, the hearing on the appeal was started.
On November 11, the HC bench called for the record of the case after a petition filed by ACC for fixing a date for rehearing the appeal of Haji Salim. Following the HC order, the trial court authorities sent the record of the case to the HC.
The ACC filed the corruption case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh Police Station on 24 October in 2007 on charge of amassing illegal assets.
The Special Judge's Court-7 of Dhaka convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to 13 years' imprisonment in the case on April 27 in 2008.
The businessman-cum-politician was freed on bail in the case after he filed the appeal surrendering to a lower court in 2009.
Haji Salim filed an appeal with the HC on October 25 in 2009 against the trial court verdict. Following the appeal, the HC on January 2 in 2011 acquitted Haji Salim of the corruption case.
Then, the ACC appealed against the HC verdict to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
The Appellate Division on January 12 in 2015 scrapped the HC verdict and directed the HC to hold a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit'.


