Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:17 AM
PBI to probe cricketer Nasir-Tamima marriage

First husband sues the newly-wedded couple

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

The newly-married cricketer Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana were sued with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Wednesday by an aggrieved alleging that Nasir married his wife, Tamima, who did not divorce him.
After recording the statement of Md Rakib Hasan, the first husband of Tamima, Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim sent the allegation to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for investigation.
Rakib filed the case with the CMM court on Wednesday claiming that Tamima married the cricketer by violating the law.
The complainant also brought allegation of defamation and adultery against Tamima.
According to the complainant's allegation, Rakib and Tamima got married on February 26 in 2011 and that they have an 8-year-old daughter.
He came to know about Nasir and Tamima's marriage through their wedding photos on the social media.
Rakib complained that Tamima got married to another person despite being in a marital relationship, which was 'illegal.'
At a press conference in a Banani hotel the cricketer claimed that they got married after completion of all social and religious formalities.
Rakib Hasan filed a GD with the Uttara West Police Station on February 18. The GD stated that Rakib and Tamima had a 12-year long happy conjugal life.
The wedding ceremony of the player was held at a restaurant in Uttara in the capital on February 14, on the Valentine's Day. Once a regular player in all three formats of cricket, Nasir last played for the national team in 2018 when he appeared in a one-day international against Sri Lanka.


