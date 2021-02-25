Video
Thursday, 25 February, 2021
Visiting Indian Air chief meets BAF chief

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, CAS, IAF, on Wednesday made a courtesy call on Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat at the Air Headquarters on Wednesday.
During  the visit,  they  exchanged  greetings  and Chief of Air Staff of  Bangladesh Air Force cordially thanked Air Chief Marshal Rakesh  Kumar  Singh  Bhadauria for  visiting Bangladesh, according to an ISPR press release.
They  also discussed  issues  of  bi-lateral  interests  and  expressed  hope  to continue mutual co-operation to strengthen the existing relationship between Bangladesh and  Indian Air Force.  


