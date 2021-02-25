Visiting Indian Air chief meets BAF chief

Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, CAS, IAF, on Wednesday made a courtesy call on Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat at the Air Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the visit, they exchanged greetings and Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force cordially thanked Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria for visiting Bangladesh, according to an ISPR press release.

They also discussed issues of bi-lateral interests and expressed hope to continue mutual co-operation to strengthen the existing relationship between Bangladesh and Indian Air Force.







