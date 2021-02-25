Video
Lower-grade govt staff to get elevation

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

After getting approval from the Prime Minister's Office and Finance Ministry, the Public Administration Ministry has started changing grades and salary scales of the government employees from 13th to 15th grades.
At the same time, their designations would also be changed following the approval.
With the approval, some employees working under 13th to 15th grades will be elevated to the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) while grade 11 employees will be elevated to the rank of grade 10, according to the A ministry sources.
Along with the elevation, the PA Ministry has also started working on creating some new posts for the field level administration keeping similarity with the posts of ministries and divisions of the secretariat.
The officials informed some 688 new posts of Administrative Officers (AO) would be created for the secretariat and field level offices.
Of those, 470 posts will be created for the ministries and divisions while the rest 218 will be created for field level offices like Divisional Commissioners Offices, Deputy Commissioners (DC) Offices and Upazila Nirbahi Officer's Offices.
When contacted, Public Administration Ministry's Additional Secretary Ali Kadar told this correspondent that after getting approval from the PMO and Finance, the ministry had started its works on creating the new posts.
Following the decision of the standing committee on reviewing the demands of government employees, the move was taken.
The PA Ministry will issue a gazette notification upgrading the designations and salary structures of the employees soon, he informed.


