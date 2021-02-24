Asiatic 3Sixty welcomes new Chairman and Co-Chairman

Asaduzzaman Noor has been appointed as the new Chairman of Asiatic 3Sixty while Sara Zaker has been appointed as the new Co-Chairman of the group, says a press release.

The decision has been finalized at the Asiatic 3Sixty Board of Directors' meeting that took place on Thursday (Feb 18) and has been implemented with immediate effect. Previously, Asaduzzaman Noor and Sara Zaker, held the positions of Vice Chairman and Executive Vice Chairman in the group respectively.

Asiatic 3Sixty welcomed the cahirman and co-chairman.

"It indeed is an honor for me to be appointed as the Chairman of Asiatic 3Sixty", said Asaduzzaman Noor.

"It is my solemn responsibility to spearhead an organization that has such a decorated past and such an incredible present potential, and so I am grateful to all for placing their confidencein me. We hope to continue the legacy Aly Zaker has left us with."

Asiatic 3Sixty carries a legacy of exemplary projects and work ethics in the industry.



