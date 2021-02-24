Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home News

Asiatic 3Sixty welcomes new Chairman and Co-Chairman

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Observer Desk

Asaduzzaman Noor has been appointed as the new Chairman of Asiatic 3Sixty while Sara Zaker has been appointed as the new Co-Chairman of the group, says a press release.
The decision has been finalized at the Asiatic 3Sixty Board of Directors' meeting that took place on Thursday (Feb 18) and has been implemented with immediate effect. Previously, Asaduzzaman Noor and Sara Zaker, held the positions of Vice Chairman and Executive Vice Chairman in the group respectively.
Asiatic 3Sixty welcomed the cahirman and co-chairman.
"It indeed is an honor for me to be appointed as the Chairman of Asiatic 3Sixty", said Asaduzzaman Noor.
"It is my solemn responsibility to spearhead an organization that has such a decorated past and such an incredible present potential, and so I am grateful to all for placing their confidencein me. We hope to continue the legacy Aly Zaker has left us with."
Asiatic 3Sixty carries a legacy of exemplary projects and work ethics in the industry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside News
Asiatic 3Sixty welcomes new Chairman and Co-Chairman
Int’l Mother Language Day on Campuses
‘Deshoali’ dialect echoes in tea gardens
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
India unveils WhatsApp alternative, Sandes
Climate change may have driven the emergence of SARS-CoV-2
UK to launch ‘high risk’ science agency


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft