Premier Bank launches 6 Islami Banking Window Services
The Premier Bank Ltd has successfully inaugurated its Shariah Based Islami Banking window services: 'Premier Bank Tijarah', at another 6 conventional branches (Uttara Branch, Kakrail Branch, Mymensingh Branch, Barisal Branch, Khulna Branch and Rangpur Branch) of the bank through Virtual Platform recently. Now, 20 Windows have become fully operational, says a press release.
M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO, of the bank announced the inauguration.
Senior Management of the Bank along with the 6 respective branch managers cut the ribbon for celebrating the program. All kinds of Islami Banking facilities can be availed at Islami Banking window services.