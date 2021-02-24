

Premier Bank launches 6 Islami Banking Window Services

M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO, of the bank announced the inauguration.

Senior Management of the Bank along with the 6 respective branch managers cut the ribbon for celebrating the program. All kinds of Islami Banking facilities can be availed at Islami Banking window services. The Premier Bank Ltd has successfully inaugurated its Shariah Based Islami Banking window services: 'Premier Bank Tijarah', at another 6 conventional branches (Uttara Branch, Kakrail Branch, Mymensingh Branch, Barisal Branch, Khulna Branch and Rangpur Branch) of the bank through Virtual Platform recently. Now, 20 Windows have become fully operational, says a press release.M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO, of the bank announced the inauguration.Senior Management of the Bank along with the 6 respective branch managers cut the ribbon for celebrating the program. All kinds of Islami Banking facilities can be availed at Islami Banking window services.