

UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh

Among others Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Shawkat Jamil; Additional Managing Director of UCB Arif Quadri; Deputy Managing Director of UCB N. Mustafa Tarek; Deputy Managing Director of UCB Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon; Senior Executive Vice President and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with other senior executives were present at the event.

UCB launched this modern banking service for the first time in Bangladesh. STM will provide instant account opening, instant5 debit card print, cheque book requisition and other banking service without direct footfall to Bank or standing on queue.







