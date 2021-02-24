Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh

UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh

United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) launched Smart Teller Machine (STM) for the first time in Bangladesh on Tuesday. Chairman of Executive Committee of UCB Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny inaugurated the STM as Chief Guest, says a press release.
Among others Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Shawkat Jamil; Additional Managing Director of UCB Arif Quadri; Deputy Managing Director of UCB N. Mustafa Tarek; Deputy Managing Director of UCB Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon; Senior Executive Vice President and Company Secretary of UCB  ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with other senior executives were present at the event.
UCB launched this modern banking service for the first time in Bangladesh. STM will provide instant account opening, instant5 debit card print, cheque book requisition and other banking service without direct footfall to Bank or standing on queue.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank launches 6 Islami Banking Window Services
UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh
US bill rates risk going negative, but stimulus could change the course
Metal fatigue suspected in United Airlines engine scare
PIA won’t ground its 12 Boeing 777
BHBFC reappoints Salim Uddin as the Chairman
IIBL elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman
iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft