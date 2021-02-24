Video
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
BHBFC reappoints Salim Uddin as the Chairman

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Dr. Md. Salim Uddin has been reappointed Director and Chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) according to gazette of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, says a press release.
He has been discharging duty as Chairman of Executive committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited. Before Joining BHBFC as Chairman He was an Independent Director of The Chittagong Stock Exchange-CSE appointed by the Government.
He was also an Independent Director of Premier Bank Ltd and Director of Rupali Investment Ltd. Lastly, he was a Director of Rupali Bank Ltd- a nationalized commercial bank appointed by the Government.
Dr. Md. Salim Uddin is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), Fellow Cost and Management Accountant (FCMA), and Certified Public Finance Accountant (CPFA).
As Professional Accountant, he is fellow member of three professional accounting bodies which are: (i) the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh-ICAB (ii) the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh-ICMAB and (iii) The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy-CIPFA, UK.
He obtained his Honors in Commerce and Master in Accounting from the University of Chittagong. He joined in the department of Accounting of the same University as a lecturer and has been promoted to the posts of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor and Professor respectively.
He has more than sixty research publications at home and abroad in various fields of Accounting and Finance.


