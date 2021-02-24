

IIBL elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman

The re-elected Chairman Al-haj Mohammad Sayeed Khokon is the Founder Chairman of the Company. Sayeed was the first elected Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.

The re-elected Vice-Chairman Al-haj Md. Ismail Nawab is the sponsor Director of the Company. He is the member of Executive Committee of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA).

He is the proprietor of New Steel Bitan, Sr. Vice-President of Nayabazar CI Sheet Baboshayee Samity, Secretary of French Road Baboshayee Samity and Director of Moulovi Bazar Tower. He is Sr. Vice President of Dhaka Mahanagar Samity (Dhaka Samity).















Al-haj Mohammad Sayeed Khokan and Al-haj Md. Ismail Nawab have unanimously been re elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Islami Insurance Bangladesh Ltd (IIBL) respectively in the 218th meeting of the Board of Directors held recently, says a press release.The re-elected Chairman Al-haj Mohammad Sayeed Khokon is the Founder Chairman of the Company. Sayeed was the first elected Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.The re-elected Vice-Chairman Al-haj Md. Ismail Nawab is the sponsor Director of the Company. He is the member of Executive Committee of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA).He is the proprietor of New Steel Bitan, Sr. Vice-President of Nayabazar CI Sheet Baboshayee Samity, Secretary of French Road Baboshayee Samity and Director of Moulovi Bazar Tower. He is Sr. Vice President of Dhaka Mahanagar Samity (Dhaka Samity).