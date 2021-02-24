Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Business

iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey

iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey

WASHINGTON, Feb 22: Strong sales of iPhone 12 models lifted Apple to the top of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter, a survey showed Monday.
The report by market tracker Gartner showed Apple sold some 79.9 million iPhones in the final three months of the year -- a 15 per cent surge from a year earlier -- to leapfrog Samsung in sales in a global smartphone market which shrank by some 5.4 per cent.
The California giant captured 20.8 per cent of the market to take the top spot for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2016, according to Gartner.
Samsung saw an 11.8 per cent dip in sales to 62.1 million units in the period, giving the South Korean company 16.2 per cent of the global market.
The overall market was hurt by global consumer caution, with the declines limited by the introduction of new 5G handsets, Gartner analysts said.
"The sales of more 5G smartphones and lower-to-mid-tier smartphones minimized the market decline in the fourth quarter of 2020," said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.
"Even as consumers remained cautious in their spending and held off on some discretionary purchases, 5G smartphones and pro-camera features encouraged some end users to purchase new smartphones or upgrade their current smartphones in the quarter."
China-based Xiaomi and Oppo held the third and fourth places with 11.3 and 8.9 per cent, respectively.
Huawei, the Chinese firm hammered by sanctions limiting its access to US technology, fell to fifth place with 8.9 per cent, according to the survey.
For the full year, the market suffered a hefty 12.5 per cent drop as sales dipped to 1.3 billion units, the survey showed. Samsung remained the top seller for the year with an 18.8 per cent share, ahead of Apple's 14.8 per cent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank launches 6 Islami Banking Window Services
UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh
US bill rates risk going negative, but stimulus could change the course
Metal fatigue suspected in United Airlines engine scare
PIA won’t ground its 12 Boeing 777
BHBFC reappoints Salim Uddin as the Chairman
IIBL elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman
iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft