Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Business

BD rolls out competition to find an ICT based solution to save water resources

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

BD rolls out competition to find an ICT based solution to save water resources

BD rolls out competition to find an ICT based solution to save water resources

Seven members of the Bangladesh Water Multi- Stakeholders Partnership (BW-MSP) including Unilever's Pureit, have launched a month-long unique challenge competition for the youth, titled 'Water Innovation Challenge Competition-2021 (WICC 2021)' on Tuesday, says a press release.
The WICC-2021 challenge competition is jointly organized by Unilever's Pureit, A2i (Aspire to Innovate), Dhaka WASA, Department of Environment (DoE), 2030 Water Resources Group (2030 WRG), Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS).  
The month-long competition aims to find an ICT based solution to help create behavioral change amongst citizens. It is anticipated to lead to a reduction in water usage and raise accountability amongst industries regarding the reuse and recycle of water. The result is expected to help the Government to make informed investment decisions for fresh water and recycled water infrastructure.
Ground water, which is a major source of fresh water, unfortunately is depleting fast with unabated and unregulated extraction for industry, agriculture, and household use. In Dhaka, 79 pc of the water supply comes from groundwater sources and the remaining 21% comes from surface water sources. It is estimated that over 80% of the wastewater generated by households and industries flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. Meanwhile, according to a recent analysis undertaken by World Bank hosted 2030 Water Resources Group highlights that Bangladesh will have a deficit of water supply of up to 21% during the dry season by 2030.
Due to the growth of Textile and Leather sectors, it is anticipated that water demand could rise by 250% by 2030. Hence declining ground water level and deteriorating river water quality have reached at an alarming rate.
In its first commencement, the theme of the competition is "#WaterSecurity #Innovation #Challenge". The purpose of the hackathon style challenge competition is to find appropriate water usage monitoring tools and platforms using 'Household Water Footprint' and 'Industry Water Footprint', designed for citizens and industries to help them participate in water saving practices.
The competition has been commenced on virtual platform where Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) attended as the chief guest. The respected Heads from participating organizations- A2i, Unilever Pureit, DoE, DWASA, BCS, BASIS, and 2030 WRG were also present there.
Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) said, "On the occasion of World Water Day, I applaud the initiative taken by seven stakeholders coming forward to organize such outstanding competition to find feasible solution of water wastage for household consumption and to bring sustainable solution for reusing and recycling water for industries. This very day highlights the importance of fresh water for us all. Apart from recognizing the importance of water, I hope the younger generation can come forward with best solutions to ensure we can live in a sustainable water-secure world."
The challenge competition has several steps. Submissions start from 23rd February and will run till 15th March. To assist the interested innovators in coming up with feasible solutions. Additionally, to raise awareness on general topics of water conservation and water sector of the country, webinars will be held. Evaluation and screening will be done from 16th March till 21st March. A bootcamp will also be organized to mentor shortlist suitable solutions. Jury Panel will shortlist suitable solutions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank launches 6 Islami Banking Window Services
UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh
US bill rates risk going negative, but stimulus could change the course
Metal fatigue suspected in United Airlines engine scare
PIA won’t ground its 12 Boeing 777
BHBFC reappoints Salim Uddin as the Chairman
IIBL elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman
iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft