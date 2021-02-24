Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Business

Dollar hits six-week low as traders prepare for Powell

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, Feb 23: The dollar briefly dropped to lowest since Jan. 13 on Tuesday as investors' focus shifted to how US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell might respond to resurgent inflation expectations, while commodity-linked currencies hovered near multi-year highs.
The recent rise in inflation expectations as investors bet on a post-pandemic economic rebound and the so-called "reflation" trade had lifted US government bond yields and -- briefly -- the dollar until earlier this month.
But analysts expect Powell, who testifies before Congress at 1500 GMT, to provide some reassurance that the Fed will tolerate higher inflation without rushing to raise rates. That might calm bond markets and eventually weigh on the dollar, they said.
"Mr. Powell will very likely reiterate that the Fed is a long way from meeting its goals and that it will likely take some time before "sufficient progress" has been made to taper its bond purchase program," UniCredit analysts said.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Joe Capurso in Sydney, said he thought Powell would give markets "a bit of a cold shower and say: 'Mr Market you're getting a bit ahead of yourself....the US economy is long, long way from full employment.'"
The dollar index was last at 90.046, flat on the day, having earlier fallen to 89.941, its weakest since Jan. 13.
Positioning data shows investors overwhelmingly betting that a US dollar, which has been dropping since last March, will keep falling as the world recovers from the COVID-19            pandemic.
The euro rose 0.1per cent to $1.2168. Euro zone government bond yields had also been rising but on Monday dropped after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the bank was "closely monitoring" rising borrowing costs.
Commodity-linked currencies have been among the best performers in 2021. Surging prices for materials from oil and copper to lumber and milk powder have pushed currencies such as the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars to their highest in roughly three years.
On Tuesday, the Aussie traded down slightly at $0.791 having earlier hit a high of $0.7934. The New Zealand dollar was also down while the Canadian dollar was just below its Monday high.
Sterling hit a new nearly three-year high of $1.4098, up 0.3per cent on the day, as investors stuck with their bets that a rapid rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine would allow the British economy to reopen over the next few months.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank launches 6 Islami Banking Window Services
UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh
US bill rates risk going negative, but stimulus could change the course
Metal fatigue suspected in United Airlines engine scare
PIA won’t ground its 12 Boeing 777
BHBFC reappoints Salim Uddin as the Chairman
IIBL elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman
iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected]erbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft