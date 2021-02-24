Dhaka, Morocco and Brazil top 3 on Mumbai airport’s vaccine export list

MUMBAI, Feb 23: About 43 million doses of vaccines have been transported from Mumbai airport from the time the distribution began in mid-January, said Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

Out of this, 8.5 million doses were distributed within India, while 34.5 million doses were exported to countries across the globe. The highest export of the vaccine was to Dhaka with 9 million doses followed by Morocco with 6 million doses and Brazil with 4 million doses.

In all, so far, about 113 tons of the vaccine has been sent to over 57 destinations, including over 29 international and 28 domestic destinations.

"On the domestic front, a total of 2.1 million doses of vaccines were distributed to Raipur, Cochin and Guwahati," said MIAL adding that the airport has supported over 18 airlines for vaccine distribution across the globe.

"Air India, Emirates and Royal Air Morocco emerged as the top 3 airlines operating the highest number of vaccines to international destination with 15 million, 6.1 million and 6 million doses respectively whereas SpiceJet, Indigo and GoAir were the top airlines catering to the domestic destinations with 3.1 million, 2.7 million and 1.5 million doses respectively," it said.

"The SOPs implemented by the airport in anticipation of the vaccine distribution saw the terminal register an average cargo processing time of just 10 minutes for domestic delivery and 25 minutes for international, right from goods acceptance to dispatch at the ramp," said MIAL. -TNN



