‘Huawei 2020 revenue ticks up despite US sanctions’

SHANGHAI, Feb 23: Huawei Technologies saw slight revenue and profit growth in 2020, in line with its expectations, its rotating chairman said on Tuesday, even as Washington toughened up sanctions against the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

The company was put on an export blacklist by former US President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of US origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

Huawei has repeatedly denied it poses a security risk.

"Huawei was confronted with some extraordinary difficulties last year," rotating Chairman Ken Hu said at industry event Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

"Operations were relatively stable and in line with our guidance, registering slight growth in revenue and profit." -Reuters
















