Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Business

Nagad sets daily account-opening record

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

Nagad sets daily account-opening record

Nagad sets daily account-opening record

Clients of Nagad network, the digital mobile service platform is rapidly growing every day. It said about 1.80 lakh new clients are joining the network daily just by pressing a couple of buttons on their mobile phones.
This is a record in opening accounts and an example of boosting the financial inclusion using technology, Nagad said.
New clients are joining Nagad, the digital financial service of the postal department, in droves after it introduced the opening of accounts through dialling of *167# and the setting up four-digit PIN.
Besides, people can open an account now through the app of Nagad after having their national identification number verified.  
After introducing the easy account opening process recently, the second largest MFS carrier has also launched some campaigns, which also rush users to join the network of Nagad. The download of Nagad app has gone up to such a level that it is in the top chart of the Google Play Store among the apps from Bangladesh, said a press release.   
Recently, Nagad has signed agreements with all mobile phone operators to allow their subscribers to open MFS account by dialling *167#. The innovation of Nagad has already caught the attention of many countries and global agencies.
Nagad has introduced country's first digital KYC (know your customer) to save time and money. Nagad has taken the step to open MFS accounts in just a minute through the Porichoy app of the government. Now, a mobile phone user can easily become an MFS account-holder by dialling *167# and set the PIN.
Only on February 17, about 1.85 lakh people joined the Nagad platform. A similar pace of client registration was observed before and after. On average, 1.5 lakh people registered with Nagad every day in the last two weeks.
As a result, the effective number of clients of Nagad has gone past 3 crore, a development that is significantly contributing to the financial inclusion in the country.
Nagad's Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "We had wanted from the very beginning that we would take Nagad to the people across the country very easily. Aiming that we have reduced the cost and ease the account opening process and through it we also have ensured liberty of using financial service. ...hopefully we will become the most popular MFS operator in the country very soon."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank launches 6 Islami Banking Window Services
UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh
US bill rates risk going negative, but stimulus could change the course
Metal fatigue suspected in United Airlines engine scare
PIA won’t ground its 12 Boeing 777
BHBFC reappoints Salim Uddin as the Chairman
IIBL elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman
iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft