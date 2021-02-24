Foreigners keen to invest in Bangladesh’s big projects: BSEC

Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said foreign investors are interested in investing in the country's big projects because Bangladesh is now providing adequate facilities to investors.

"Bangladesh's economy is moving fast. The size of the upcoming projects is thousands crore. It is not possible to give any solution only with equity market. So, we are working on developing bond market. The market size of the conventional bonds and Sukuk bonds are over trillions of dollars. They can't find a place to invest," he said.

The BSEC chairman was speaking at a press conference at the BSEC conference room after a road show in Dubai.

BSEC organised the four-day road show in Dubai from February 9-12 as part of its efforts to attract foreign investors and investment by non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) in the country's bourses.

Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said BSEC showcased Bangladesh's economic outlook at the road show in Dubai.

"In the road show, the investors wanted to know many things. We informed them all things. They would decide what to do now. Now, we get mail every day. Some of them want to invest in mutual funds. They suggest us what kind of correction is needed there," he added.

He said BSEC hopes that the roadshow will play a vital role in improving of the country's capital market.













