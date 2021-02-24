Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Business

Workers of 3 closed factories of Adamjee, Dhaka EPZs get dues

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

Workers of 3 closed factories of Adamjee, Dhaka EPZs get dues

Workers of 3 closed factories of Adamjee, Dhaka EPZs get dues

The workers of three recently closed three garment factories -Kwun Tong Apparels Limited of Adamjee EPZ and Lenny Fashions Limited and Lenny Apparels Limited of Dhaka EPZ - have been paid their overdue salaries.
Relentless efforts by Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) made it possible through several rounds of discussions between BEPZA executive chairman representatives of those companies in question, said a press release on Tuesday.
The British Virgin Island, owner of Kwun Tong Apparels Limited have been operating business in Adamjee EPZ since 2006. But due to the impact of global coronavirus pandemic, the company suffered big setback and declared closure of factory being unable to run business. Workers salary remained hang up.
BEPZA asked Kwun Tong Apparels repeatedly to pay the factory workers. In this context,       the company recently paid Tk.18.58 crore to 5787 workers against their provident fund (PF) and gratuity.
Hong Kong (China) based Lenny Fashions and Lenny Apparels Ltd were operating RMG factories in the Dhaka EPZ since 1999 and 2010 respectively. But the demand of the woven garments sharply fell and buyers have cut order due to Covid-19 situation.
As a result, the two factories closed their business activities. They paid Taka 42.25 crore against the dues of 6730 workers through BEPZA negotiation.
BEPZA has been operating eight factories in EPZs through maintaining Workers-Management-Owner Synergy. BEPZA initiatives facilitated end of these industrial disputes and brought both parties closure, said the press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank launches 6 Islami Banking Window Services
UCB launches STM for the 1st time in Bangladesh
US bill rates risk going negative, but stimulus could change the course
Metal fatigue suspected in United Airlines engine scare
PIA won’t ground its 12 Boeing 777
BHBFC reappoints Salim Uddin as the Chairman
IIBL elects Chairman and Vice-Chairman
iPhone 12 sales propel Apple to top of smartphone market: survey


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft