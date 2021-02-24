

Workers of 3 closed factories of Adamjee, Dhaka EPZs get dues

Relentless efforts by Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) made it possible through several rounds of discussions between BEPZA executive chairman representatives of those companies in question, said a press release on Tuesday.

The British Virgin Island, owner of Kwun Tong Apparels Limited have been operating business in Adamjee EPZ since 2006. But due to the impact of global coronavirus pandemic, the company suffered big setback and declared closure of factory being unable to run business. Workers salary remained hang up.

BEPZA asked Kwun Tong Apparels repeatedly to pay the factory workers. In this context, the company recently paid Tk.18.58 crore to 5787 workers against their provident fund (PF) and gratuity.

Hong Kong (China) based Lenny Fashions and Lenny Apparels Ltd were operating RMG factories in the Dhaka EPZ since 1999 and 2010 respectively. But the demand of the woven garments sharply fell and buyers have cut order due to Covid-19 situation.

As a result, the two factories closed their business activities. They paid Taka 42.25 crore against the dues of 6730 workers through BEPZA negotiation.

BEPZA has been operating eight factories in EPZs through maintaining Workers-Management-Owner Synergy. BEPZA initiatives facilitated end of these industrial disputes and brought both parties closure, said the press release.









