Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:34 PM
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Eight universities postpone exams

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Some students of Jahangirnagar University entering their dormitory despite the university authorities yet to decide on reopening halls. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least eight universities have postponed examinations of all departments and institutes, including weekend and evening courses, following the announcement of the Ministry of Education on reopening of the universities across the country from May 24.
The universities, which have followed the ministry's decision, are Dhaka University (DU), National University (NU), Jahangirnagar University (JU), Rajshahi University (RU), Comilla University (CoU), Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) and Islamic University (IU) in Khustia.
These universities issued separate press releases, saying that they took the decision as per the government's directives. No examinations will be held until further notices, said the press releases.
Earlier on Monday, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said that classes of all public and private universities will begin on May 24 after the Eid-ul-Fitr while the residential halls of the universities will reopen on May 17.



