ACC finds irregularity in DG Food

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found irregularities and lack of transparency in transportation of food grain in the Directorate General of Food (DG Food).

To eliminate the problems, it has submitted eight-point recommendation to the Food Ministry for implementation.

Following the recommendations, the Food Ministry has forwarded a letter to the DG Food authorities for taking necessary measures.

Quoting the recommendation of ACC, the Food Ministry said in the letter the ACC had found some

irregularities and lack of transparency in transportation system of the DG Food.

The letter, signed by the ministry's Senior Assistant Secretary Hure Jannat, was sent to the DG Food on February 15 this year.

Following the letter, DG Food's Additional Director (Operation) Reza Mohammad Mohsin issued a letter requesting all officials concerned to take necessary measures.

According to the recommendations, it suggested digitalizing the operation, maintenance and silo division of the authority so that actual statement of reserve could be known easily to eliminate the problems.

At the same time, necessary number of computers and manpower must be arranged.

It also suggested starting online food grain management and monitoring system and introducing e-service for keeping online statement on food grain reserve and start regular audit and monitoring in the CSD, LSD and silos. It also suggested using barcodes in all food grain packages for preventing black-marketing of public food grain.









