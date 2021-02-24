C-19 deaths rise again

With the deaths of 18 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country rose to 8,374, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 399 new cases were detected during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus

cases in the country to 544,116.

Besides, 828 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 492,887 with 90.58 per cent recovery rate.

A total of 12,748 samples were tested at 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,971,524 samples have been tested in the country so far,

The latest day's infection rate was 3.13 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.70 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

Among the deceased of Tuesday, 10 were men and eight were women. Twelve of them died in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, one each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions. Of the victims, 16 died in different hospitals across the country while two at home.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.









