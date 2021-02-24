Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Front Page

Refined rice, flour diets increase CVD, death risk: Study

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Consuming a high number of refined grains-such as croissants and white bread-is associated with a higher risk of major cardiovascular disease, stroke and death, a new study suggests.
The study found that having more than seven servings of refined grains per day was associated
with a 27 per cent greater risk for early death, 33 per cent greater risk for heart disease and 47 per cent greater risk for stroke.
"This study re-affirms previous work indicating a healthy diet includes limiting overly processed and refined foods," said researcher Scott Lear from the Simon Fraser University in Canada.
For the study, published in The British Journal, the team examined diets from diverse populations, which involved 137,130 participants from low, middle and high-income countries for 16 years.
Grains were categorized into three groups-refined grains, whole grains and white rice. Refined grains included goods made with refined (e.g. white) flour, including white bread, pasta/noodles, breakfast cereals, crackers, and bakery products/desserts containing refined grains.
Whole grains included whole grain flours (e.g. buckwheat) and intact or cracked whole grains (eg. steel cut oats).
No significant adverse health effects were found with consuming whole grains or white rice, the team said.
The study suggests eating whole grain foods like brown rice and barley, and having fewer cereal grains and refined wheat products.
Reducing one's overall consumption of refined grains and having better quality carbohydrates is essential for optimal health outcomes, according to the team.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight universities postpone exams
A bus-truck collision at Konabari under Kamarkhanda upazila
HC reforms 7-member fact finding body
ACC finds irregularity in DG Food
Zaki Yamani  dies at 90
Acquittal of two Square Hospital docs illegal: HC
C-19 deaths rise again
Refined rice, flour diets increase CVD, death risk: Study


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft