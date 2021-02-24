Bolster Dhaka-Delhi ties to mark golden jubilee of BD’s liberation

Speakers at a discussion meeting on Tuesday stressed the need to further foster Bangladesh-India relations to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They believed that the media of the two countries will work objectively to promote the friendship removing the legacy of suspicions and distrust that may create obstacles to resolve the outstanding issues between the two close neighbours.

Indian Media Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (IMCAB) organized the discussion meeting on "Bangabandhu: Bangladesh-India relations" at Jatiya Press Club. IMCAB President Basudev Dhar chaired the programme.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was the chief guest and Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy addressed the event as special guest. Daily Observer Editor and former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, IMCAB General Secretary Rafiqul Islam Sabuj, former general secretary Deep Azad, Dhaka Journalist Union (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad participated in the discussion meeting. IMCAB Joint secretary Sahidul Hasan Khokon moderated the programme. Senior journalist Harun Habib presented keynote paper at the meeting.

In his speech Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "When the election comes, BNP and some other parties bring some issues of India to the forefront terming the country as 'enemy' for their sinister campaign to get people's support.

"Without positive interaction with neighbours, it's impossible to develop our country. They never understand it. At the same time, we have to understand that politicians should shun negative campaign or anti-politics," he observed.

Hasan Mahmud added, "Due to Bangabandhu's foresight, a moitree (friendship) agreement was signed with India in 1974. Due to the agreement, it was possible to get the rights of enclaves and the corridor from India."

He recalled the role of the-then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her co-operation for allowing more than 10 million refugees from Bangladesh to stay in India during the War of Liberation and freeing Bangabandhu from the prison in Pakistan.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy emphasized on strengthening mutual relationship between the citizens of Bangladesh and India for prosperity of the two neighbouring countries. He said, "We can move forward on the path of prosperity by moving forward together keeping us away from doubts and suspicions. The principle of making our relationship workable has already been laid down. Now, we have to work for eliminating doubts and suspicions, because there is no place for doubt and disbelief in mutual relationship."

"The world is moving forward very fast. The faster we can move forward in the field of mutual cooperation, the sooner we can prosper together," he added.

Emphasizing on development of people-to-people relations of the two countries, the envoy said, "There is a need to work together in the fields of education, commerce, culture, film, media, business, travel and transportation." He observed that the relationship between the two countries is now at its peak under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While speaking, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "The relation between India and Bangladesh has now marked a significant improvement following some positive friendly moves by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It will reach a peak with reciprocation from the Indian government. After the killing of the Father of the Nation in 1975 Zia, Ershad and Khaleda regimes launched anti-Indian stance to destroy the relation between the two neighbours. It is natural problems will remain with the neighbours. We have some issues like Teesta water sharing and border killings.

He proposed to erect a monument in Dhaka to show respect to those Indian soldiers who laid down their lives along with our Freedom Fighters to liberate the country in 1971. It will be befitting to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of our Liberation.







