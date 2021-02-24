Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue
Home
Front Page
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 66
l 18 more die, total 8,374
l 399 newly infected, total 5,44,116
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 12,748
l 828 patients newly recovered
World
l Total active cases - 112,413,163
l Total deaths - 2,489,116
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Eight universities postpone exams
A bus-truck collision at Konabari under Kamarkhanda upazila
HC reforms 7-member fact finding body
ACC finds irregularity in DG Food
Zaki Yamani dies at 90
Acquittal of two Square Hospital docs illegal: HC
C-19 deaths rise again
Refined rice, flour diets increase CVD, death risk: Study
Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft