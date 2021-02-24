Road crashes leave 10 dead in five dists

At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in road accidents in Sirajganj, Gaibandha, Habiganj, Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi districts on Tuesday.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent reported that at least five people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus collided with a truck in Konabari area under Kamarkhanda upazila of Sirajganj on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman, 70, son of late Mokshed Ali of Bogura's Shajahanpur upazila, Bomal Kumar Das, 25, son of Dhiren Kumar Das of Sherpur upazila of the same district, Khokan, 30, son of Abdur Rouf Razzak of Sariakandi upazila of Bogura, Manik, 28, son of Ataur Rahman of Barotkala village under Shibganj upazila of Bogura, Hannan Sheikh, 60, sons of Abul Hossain of Tamai village under Belkuchi upazila of Sirajganj.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mosaddek Hossain of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station said the Mymensingh-bound bus collided head-on with the truck at 8:00am, leaving four dead on the spot and 16 others injured.

One of the injured died on

the way to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital. "As one of the front wheels of the passenger bus got punctured, the driver lost control on the wheels and the bus hit the truck," the OC said. Driver of the truck and four passengers of the bus died on the spot and at least 15 people were injured in the accident.

On information, police and fire fighters rushed to the spot and rescued the injured, who were admitted to Sirajganj General Hospital.

In Gaibandha, a tractor rammed a motorcycle at Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha district on Tuesday morning, leaving the biker dead.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus Mia, 38, son of late Dianat Ullah Bepari, a resident of Poran village under Shantiram Union in the upazila, reports our correspondent

Officer in-charge (OC) Abdullahil Zaman of Sundarganj Police Station said a tractor hit the motorcycle from behind at Jhinia Bazar at around 10:00 am, leaving its rider dead on the spot.

Our Habiganj correspondent reports: A driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was killed when a police van hit him on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Habiganj district on Tuesday morning. Three others also received injuries during the accident that took place at Bahubal area around 11:00am.

The deceased, Tofael Mia, was son of Fazlu Mia, a resident of Sultanshi village in Sadar upazila of the district. It was learnt that the auto-rickshaw hurriedly passed the barricade of highway police at Baganbari point around 11:00am.

Later, a highway police team in a van chased the auto-rickshaw and ran over it, leaving Tofael dead on the spot and three others critically injured. The injured were first rushed to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex and then shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

In Chapainawabganj, two motorcyclists were killed as a truck rammed the vehicle at Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rahim Ali, 23, son of Rashed Ali, and Abdul Hamid, 24, son of Md Babu, residents of Kalupur village in Durlabhpur Union in the upazila.

Shibganj Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Farid Hossain said a truck coming from opposite direction smashed the bike in Ranihati Rashiknagar area around 12:30pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Police detained truck driver Dalim and his assistant Kashem. They also seized the vehicle.

Our Rajshahi correspondent adds: A man was killed and eight persons were wounded in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Rajshahi. The accident took place in Cityhat area of Rajshahi around 11:30 am on Tuesday.

The fire service personnel rescued the victims and took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). One of the injured was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The rest are undergoing treatment there.

The deceased was identified as Zaman, driver of the truck. Saiful Islam Khan, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shah Makhdum Police Station, said the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family.





