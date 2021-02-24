Second dose of vaccine rolls out on Apr 7: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the second dose of coronavirus vaccine will be administered from April 7 and even if anyone takes the second dose of the

corona virus, he will have to take a Covid-19 negative certificate to go abroad.

He came up with the remark at a press conference in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Affairs.

Asked whether those who take two doses of corona vaccine will need a certificate to go abroad, the Health Minister said, "Of course." The country they go to will want to see if he has taken a double dose and how long ago. Double dose certificate must be taken along with Covid-19 negative certificate." Besides, last Monday (February 22) night, 2 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in Dhaka from India. In all, a total of 9 million doses of corona vaccine have arrived in the country in three phases.

"So far, 23.80 lakh people have been vaccinated and more than 36 lakh have been registered," the Health Minister added.

The Health Minister also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked teachers, pilots and airport workers to be vaccinated on priority basis.

Students under the age of 18 will not be vaccinated, those who are older will be vaccinated as per the government decision. Asked whether buying corona vaccine from an alternative source was being discussed, the Minister said, "We talk to those who want to talk to us. Among those who have applied is Biotech of India. There is also a Chinese government company. There is some exchanges with Russia at the correspondence level, not at the discussion level as yet."

The Health Minister said the temperature of preserving the vaccines is very low and it is difficult to use them widely in our country. That's why we need to prioritize those vaccines that we can keep at two to eight degrees.

However, on February 7, the country started the mass inoculation drive with 70 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.







