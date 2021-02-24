Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Front Page

Second dose of vaccine rolls out on Apr 7: Health Minister

Covid-19 negative certificate a must for travel abroad

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the second dose of coronavirus vaccine will be administered from April 7 and even if anyone takes the second dose of the
corona virus, he will have to take a Covid-19 negative certificate to go abroad.
He came up with the remark at a press conference in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Affairs.
Asked whether those who take two doses of corona vaccine will need a certificate to go abroad, the Health Minister said, "Of course." The country they go to will want to see if he has taken a double dose and how long ago. Double dose certificate must be taken along with Covid-19 negative certificate." Besides, last Monday (February 22) night, 2 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in Dhaka from India. In all, a total of 9 million doses of corona vaccine have arrived in the country in three phases.
"So far, 23.80 lakh people have been vaccinated and more than 36 lakh have been registered," the Health Minister added.
The Health Minister also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked teachers, pilots and airport workers to be vaccinated on priority basis.
Students under the age of 18 will not be vaccinated, those who are older will be vaccinated as per the government decision. Asked whether buying corona vaccine from an alternative source was being discussed, the Minister said, "We talk to those who want to talk to us. Among those who have applied is Biotech of India. There is also a Chinese government company. There is some exchanges with Russia at the correspondence level, not at the discussion level as yet."  
The Health Minister said the temperature of preserving the vaccines is very low and it is difficult to use them widely in our country. That's why we need to prioritize those vaccines that we can keep at two to eight degrees.
However, on February 7, the country started the mass inoculation drive with 70 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight universities postpone exams
A bus-truck collision at Konabari under Kamarkhanda upazila
HC reforms 7-member fact finding body
ACC finds irregularity in DG Food
Zaki Yamani  dies at 90
Acquittal of two Square Hospital docs illegal: HC
C-19 deaths rise again
Refined rice, flour diets increase CVD, death risk: Study


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft