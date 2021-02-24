Video
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:33 PM
Syed Abul Maksud no more

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

Noted columnist, researcher and writer of the country Syed Abul Maksud breathed his last in the city on Tuesday.
He was 74.
Maksud's Son Syed Nasif Maksud told The Daily Observer on Tuesday that his father started to have respiratory problems around 7:00pm and they rushed him to the hospital where he later passed away.
Dr Faisal Hoque, emergency resident medical officer of Square Hospital, said that he was brought dead to the hospital.
"We conducted various tests including ECG and declared him dead around 7:09pm," he said.
Syed Abul Maksud was awarded the Bangla Academy Award in 1995 for his contribution to Bengali literature.
Syed Abul Maksud was born on October 23 in 1946.  He was journalist, columnist, research scholar, essayist, and writer. He is acclaimed for his critical and research work. His essays on literature, society, culture and politics are appreciated for his clear view, lucid language and simple style.
He carried out substantive research works on 'The lives of famous litterateurs such as Rabindranath Tagore, Buddhadeva Bose', Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Maulana Bhasani and Syed Waliullah.
Syed Abul Maqsood's notable books includes Bikelbela, Dara Shikoh. He was the founding editor of the daily Supravhat published from Chattogram.


